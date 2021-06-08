UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toll Rises From Deadly Pakistan Train Crash As Rescuers Comb Through Wreckage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Toll rises from deadly Pakistan train crash as rescuers comb through wreckage

Daharki, Pakistan, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistani engineers Tuesday combed the mangled wreckage of two trains that collided in a remote farming region, an accident that killed dozens and highlighted huge safety problems on the nation's dilapidated rail network.

At least 63 people were killed early Monday when a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Daharki in Sindh province.

Army and civil engineers have cleared much of the wreckage of carriages crushed like tin cans in the collision, and welders were finalising repairs to the damaged rails.

A heavy stench of diesel, sweat and blood hung over the scene, with workers saying bodies were still being pulled overnight from mangled carriages.

"This is the most colossal accident I have seen in about 10 years of service," railway engineer Jahan Zeb told AFP, his eyes puffy from sleeplessness.

The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Sargodha when it derailed, its carriages strewn over the tracks as the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi arrived minutes later in the opposite direction, smashing into it.

The accident has reignited debate about the parlous state of Pakistan's public transport system -- particularly a rail network that has seen little investment in decades.

It is not known what caused the Millat Express to jump its tracks, but Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid -- a former railways minister -- described that section of the line as "a shambles", while current minister Azam Swati called it "really dangerous".

Pakistan Railways said Tuesday that 63 people had died in the accident, issuing two lists that named 51 victims and marked 12 others as unidentified.

Usman Abdullah, the deputy provincial commissioner, confirmed the toll.

They ranged from a months-old infant to a woman who was 81.

Khan Mohammad, station master at nearby Reti junction, said more lives could have been saved if they had just a few more minutes after the derailment.

"I saw a six- or seven-year-old girl trapped underneath the locomotive, her knee stuck in the track," he said.

"We somehow rescued her, and she was miraculously alive." But then the oncoming train hit.

"If there had been a delay of about 10 minutes, this accident could have been averted," he said.

The double accident happened around 3:30 am (2230 GMT) when most of the 1,200 passengers aboard the two trains would have been dozing.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Interior Minister Died Rashid Sargodha Rawalpindi Daharki Women From Blood

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 173.57 million

6 minutes ago

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government ..

14 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center set up at Arfa Softwar ..

23 minutes ago

PM’s green initiatives bring laurels for Pakista ..

26 minutes ago

NEC approves development outlay Rs2.1tr for next f ..

27 minutes ago

Two-day Police training programme concludes

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.