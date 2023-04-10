Toll rises to three in French building collapse

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Searchers on Monday recovered a third body from the rubble of a collapsed apartment in France's Marseille, as rescue workers raced against the clock to find five people still missing.

More than 24 hours after a suspected explosion at the building, where residents reporting a strong smell of gas, dozens of searchers and dogs worked among the debris as a fire still smouldered underneath.

But the mayor of the Mediterranean port city said rescue workers were still optimistic they could find survivors.

"There is still hope, and as long as there is hope, we will not stop," said mayor Benoit Payan, at the scene of the disaster.