UrduPoint.com

Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Palme As 'Top Gun' Jets Into Cannes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Tom Cruise receives honorary Palme as 'Top Gun' jets into Cannes

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Tom Cruise received an honorary Palme d'Or and gushed about his passion for cinema as he made his first visit in 30 years to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday for the launch of "Top Gun: Maverick".

The French Air Force display team streaked across the sky over the red carpet as the stars headed into the screening for the long-awaited sequel to Cruise's superstar-making 1986 blockbuster.

The movie was supposed to premiere at the French Riviera film fest back in 2020 before it was cancelled by the Covid pandemic and the film's release delayed multiple times.

Cruise was adamant it was worth waiting for cinemas to be back in full swing, and said he never considered releasing "Top Gun: Maverick" via a streaming platform.

"That was not going to happen, ever," he told a Cannes audience in a talk ahead of the premiere.

"I make movies for the big screen. Cinema is my love, my passion. I always go to movies when they come out. I'll put my cap on and sit in the audience with everyone."Fans lined balconies and stood on roofs along the Cannes seafront to catch a glimpse of the stars, while others held up signs begging for a last-minute ticket to the screening.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Visit Tom Cruise 2020 Top Love

Recent Stories

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

2 hours ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

2 hours ago
 US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test ..

US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Su ..

2 hours ago
 PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooper ..

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

2 hours ago
 Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for ..

Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for Winter

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.