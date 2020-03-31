UrduPoint.com
Tom Hanks And Wife Back In US After Contracting Virus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Tom Hanks and wife back in US after contracting virus

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back home in Los Angeles after two weeks in hospital and self-isolation in Australia where they contracted the coronavirus.

"Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," the multiple Oscar-winning actor tweeted at the weekend.

"Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us," he added. "Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it." Hanks was on Australia's Gold Coast to film an Elvis Presley biopic when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.

The pair were admitted to hospital, where they were treated before being released into self-isolation.

Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate being a "Covid-19 survivor," saying she was taking time to reflect on her good fortune and her continued good health after suffering from cancer and kicking the disease five years ago.

"I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor," she wrote. "Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

