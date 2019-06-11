Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia and the slalom legend Alberto Tomba will head the Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo bid to host the 2026 Winter Games later this month.

The election to choose the host takes place June 24 at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, with Stockholm the only other candidate.

Tomba, now 52, won the slalom and giant slalom gold at Calgary in 1988 and retained the giant slalom title at Albertville four years later, picking up the nickname 'Tomba la Bomba'.

At just 26, Goggia is the downhill star of the post-Lindsey Vonn era, current Olympic champion and crystal globe winner in 2018, when one of her World Cup wins came at host candidate resort Cortina.