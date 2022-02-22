UrduPoint.com

Tonga Back Online As Undersea Cable Repaired

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Tonga back online as undersea cable repaired

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :internet connection was restored in Tonga on Tuesday, five weeks after a massive volcanic eruption shredded the undersea cable that connects the Pacific nation with the rest of the world.

Telecom providers Digicel and TCC said data connectivity had been restored to two main islands, after breaks in an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of the cable were finally fixed.

Related Topics

Internet World Tonga

Recent Stories

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

9 minutes ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

3 hours ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

14 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>