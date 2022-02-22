Tonga back online as undersea cable repaired

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :internet connection was restored in Tonga on Tuesday, five weeks after a massive volcanic eruption shredded the undersea cable that connects the Pacific nation with the rest of the world.

Telecom providers Digicel and TCC said data connectivity had been restored to two main islands, after breaks in an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of the cable were finally fixed.