Tonga Back-rower Tau Sacked By Bayonne For Drink-driving

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Bayonne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Tonga back-rower Sione Tau was sacked by Bayonne after being under the influence of alcohol in a car crash, sources within the French club told AFP on Monday.

Tau, 31, who has four Test appearances, joined the Basque side last October after serving a two-year ban for a masking product used to cover up performance-enhancing drugs.

According to local newspaper Sud Ouest, Tau was involved in an incident whilst driving a vehicle given to him by the Top 14 side.

The forward, who had signed a new deal in March keeping him with the outfit until 2022, crashed into two other cars but no-one was hurt.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

