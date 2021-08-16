UrduPoint.com

Tonga Coach And Ex-Wallabies Star Kefu Badly Hurt In Stabbing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tonga coach and ex-Wallabies star Kefu badly hurt in stabbing

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Tonga coach and former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu was seriously injured Monday after being stabbed by intruders at his Brisbane home, as the rugby world rallied around him.

The 47-year-old was among four people rushed to hospital after the early hours incident when several men broke into the family house and a brawl erupted.

Police would not reveal their identity, but multiple Australian reports said Kefu was stabbed in the stomach.

His wife reportedly suffered a significant arm injury, while his son had lacerations to his back and his daughter's hand was injured.

"The four injured residents were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital (in Brisbane) for treatment," police said in a statement. "A man in his 40s has serious injuries." Two men have been arrested.

"You got this great man!! All our love and thoughts to you and the entire Kefu family!!," the Wallabies said on their official Twitter account.

The All Blacks also tweeted their support, saying: "Our thoughts are with Toutai Kefu and his family at this time. A warrior on the field and leader off it, we are pulling for you!".

Kefu, 47, was a powerful No.8 who played 60 times for Australia over a seven-year international career, making his debut against South Africa in 1997 in Pretoria.

He was appointed head coach of the Tongan national side in 2016 and steered them through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Former All Black great Sonny Bill Williams said his "thoughts and prayers are with my Tongan brother Toutai Kefu & his family" while Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua urged them to "stay strong."

Related Topics

Injured World Police Australia Twitter Wife Brisbane Man Pretoria Tonga Japan South Africa Samoa 2016 2019 Family All Coach Allied Rental Modarba Love

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th August 2021

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

9 hours ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

10 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.