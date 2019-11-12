Tonga declares holiday to celebrate rugby league wins

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The tiny Pacific kingdom of Tonga is to hold a special public holiday on Friday to celebrate rugby league victories over Australia and Great Britain.

The holiday "is in recognition of the outstanding and historical achievement," Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa said in a statement.

"Government wanted the nation to celebrate the achievement, outstanding performance and the talents gifted to these Tongan players." Tonga beat Great Britain 14-6 and Australia 16-12 in the recent Oceania Cup tournament.

The team, described by Tuionetoa as coach Kristian Woolf's "winning warriors", were forced to play as a Tonga Invitational XIII after the International Rugby League suspended Tonga's membership when it lost the support of the players and prime minister last month.

The move came after the board replaced Australian-born Woolf, as coach during infighting about how the team and sponsorships were being handled.