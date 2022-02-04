UrduPoint.com

Tonga Extends Nationwide Lockdown Due To New COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Tonga extends nationwide lockdown due to new COVID-19 case

SUVA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:With one more COVID-19 case being reported in Tonga on Friday, the South Pacific island nation extended the nationwide lockdown for another 48 hours, until 6 p.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Sunday.

Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni announced on Friday the extension, saying that limited services, including shops, ATMs, gas stations, bread shops, and roadside food vendors, are allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Only one person from a household is allowed out to pick up supplies, with masks on and social distancing of two meters. Checkpoints were set up to ensure public compliance with the measures, Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online reported.

Sovaleni also urged services that open on Saturday to ensure that people followed these protocols.

With the reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tonga, the island nation started a 48-hour nationwide lockdown from 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

