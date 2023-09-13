Open Menu

Tonga Hope To Turn Up The Heat On Ireland In Their Rugby World Cup Opener

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tonga hope to turn up the heat on Ireland in their Rugby World Cup opener

RueilMalmaison, France, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Tongan rugby fans "are getting warm" as the 'Ikale Tahi (Sea Eagles) prepare for their Rugby World Cup opening match with world-ranked number one Ireland in Nantes on Saturday, said captain Sonatane Takulua.

The 32-year-old scrum-half knows this because they have apparently started the by-now-familiar ritual of painting his name onto cars and property in his home village of Lapaha.

Whether there are any cars or houses left for his name to be painted on remains to be seen as they did this prior to the 2015 and 2019 editions.

"They were hot back then," Takulua said on Tuesday.

"Then you know our people when they are hot they are hot but when they are cold they don't know where they are at.

"But the feeling is coming back.

"Supporters in Tonga and all over the world are getting warm now as it is close to our first match and I think they are still doing that, painting the cars a lot," he added grinning.

Tonga has appeared at every World Cup apart from 1991 and recorded a famous pool win over eventual finalists France in 2011.

However, despite never reaching the knockout stages passion for the team and the sport remains high as assistant coach Zane Hilton discovered.

"There is great support in Tonga," said the Australian.

"When we left there were individual floats for each player from their own village taking them to the airport.

"It was like Carnival.

"To feel the support and love coming into this tournament was very moving for me.

"Heaven knows what it was like for you guys," he added rubbing Takulua's shoulder.

