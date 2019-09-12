UrduPoint.com
Tonga PM Dies In Auckland Hospital: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

Tonga PM dies in Auckland hospital: reports

Wellington, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Tonga's elderly prime minister and democracy campaigner, Akilisi Pohiva, died Thursday in an Auckland hospital, a day after being airlifted from the Pacific kingdom to receive treatment for pneumonia, local media reported.

The 78-year-old had suffered from ill health for years and his office issued a statement Wednesday urging people to pray for him.

Multiple news sources, including Radio New Zealand and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, reported that Pohiva died on Thursday morning at Auckland City Hospital.

