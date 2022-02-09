UrduPoint.com

Tonga Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Tonga reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Tonga reported on Wednesday 20 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the South Pacific island nation to 33.

According to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online, Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said the 20 new cases are all close contacts and family members of the previous cases.

The new cases include fully-vaccinated people aged 12 years and above, and some had received their booster shots.

Meanwhile, Siale 'Akau'ola, chief executive of Tonga's Ministry of Health, on Wednesday urged Tongans to get their booster shots to slow down the spread of the virus.

Tonga, an island nation with a population of more than 100,000, has so far vaccinated 98 percent with their first dose and 88 percent of those have received their second dose. Over 2,000 people have had their booster shots.

Tongatapu, Tonga's main island and Vava'u, an island group consisting of one large island ('Utu Vava'u) and 40 smaller ones, are currently under a 14-day COVID-19 lockdown, with shopping allowed on Tuesdays and Fridays.

