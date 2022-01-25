UrduPoint.com

Tonga Star Hurrell Keen To Help Volcano Victims

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Tonga star Hurrell keen to help volcano victims

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Tonga rugby league international Konrad Hurrell said Monday his family had escaped the worst of a volcanic eruption as he outlined his hopes of raising funds to help those hardest hit by the devastating Pacific blast.

The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered tsunami waves.

Hurrell, who has joined St Helens from English Super League rivals Leeds, faced an anxious wait to speak to his relatives after the underwater volcano initially knocked out all communications with Tonga.

But the 30-year-old, speaking at St Helens' media day ahead of the new Super League campaign, said: "Obviously it's been a tough couple of weeks but I finally got through to my sister and through to my dad," he said.

"I always hate saying that my family are safe and warm with food and water because there are a lot of families struggling in Tonga right now.

" Hurrell added: "I hope people there are okay and I'm sure they are working through it to help each other to get through this with their families." Hurrell is now eager to play for the Combined Nations All stars against England in June after the Rugby Football League said all funds raised from the sale of the invitational side's jersey will be donated to the people of Tonga.

"I'd love to play in that game for the All Stars, especially for a cause like this," he said.

"I'd love to give something back to my little country and testing yourself against England is something I'd want to do anyway.

"But at the same time it's a big help for the families back home in Tonga. Even if I don't get picked for the team, I'd still love to get amongst it and help out in any way I can."

Related Topics

Football Tsunami Water Sale Same Leeds Tonga January June Family Media All From Love

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

15 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

15 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

15 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

15 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

15 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.