Tongue in England squad for first two Ashes Tests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

London, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Josh Tongue's promising Test debut has seen the Worcestershire fast bowler included in an unchanged England squad announced Saturday for the first two matches of the upcoming Ashes series.

Tongue was a late call-up to England's squad for this week's one-off Test with Ireland due to injury concerns over James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle), although both pacemen are expected to be fit to face Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.

Tongue has impressed at Lord's and topped speeds of 91 mph in his opening spell before taking his maiden Test wickets on Friday's second day of four.

The 25-year-old spent 15 months injured with a nerve problem in his shoulder before regaining fitness in 2002 and last month he dismissed Sussex's Australia star Steve Smith.

He now finds himself in contention for the first two Tests of a five-match Ashes campaign alongside fellow seamers Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Jack Leach remains the only specialist spinner in a 16-man squad, with Essex's Dan Lawrence providing batting cover.

England squad for first two Ashes Tests:Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

