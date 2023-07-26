Open Menu

Tons Of Garbage Piles Up On North Coast Of Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Tons of garbage piles up on north coast of Indonesia

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Tons of garbage are piling up in Muara Angke Port, a fishing port along the north coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

An aerial view shows that garbage has been accumulating on the coast of Muara Angke for years.

According to the World Population Review data, around 4.8 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the ocean each year.

Based on the 2021 report, Indonesia ranks fifth, contributing 56,333 tons of marine waste each year.

Related Topics

World Jakarta Indonesia Million

Recent Stories

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

44 minutes ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

59 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

59 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

59 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

14 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

15 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

15 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous