Tons of garbage piles up on north coast of Indonesia

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Tons of garbage are piling up in Muara Angke Port, a fishing port along the north coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

An aerial view shows that garbage has been accumulating on the coast of Muara Angke for years.

According to the World Population Review data, around 4.8 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the ocean each year.

Based on the 2021 report, Indonesia ranks fifth, contributing 56,333 tons of marine waste each year.