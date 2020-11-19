UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Too Early For Gascoigne Comparisons Says Grealish

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Too early for Gascoigne comparisons says Grealish

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish insists he needs to star at a major tournament before he is worthy of comparisons to England legend Paul Gascoigne.

Grealish finally seems to have convinced England manager Gareth Southgate of his quality after shining during the international triple header.

The Villa captain backed up his dazzling displays against the Republic of Ireland and Belgium with another virtuoso performance in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Iceland.

Grealish's England breakthrough came after the 25-year-old initially struggled to win over Southgate despite his brilliant form for Villa.

His flamboyant style on the ball has drawn parallels with Tottenham, Lazio and Rangers midfielder Gascoigne, who became a national icon after his superb performances at the 1990 World Cup and the 1996 European Championship.

Grealish admitted to being a big fan of Gascoigne, but made it clear he wouldn't be worthy of the praise until he took centre stage at next year's European Championships or the 2022 World Cup.

"I thrive off those kind of comparisons. I love Gazza," Grealish said.

"I've watched his documentary on Netflix about a million times. I love his character on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I loved the way he played football with such freedom and such joy. You hear so many people speak about him and say he was just a joy to watch - and I think that is the biggest compliment that you can have really.

"When people say to me: 'It is just a joy to watch you', it makes me happy because that is what I want to do. I just want to entertain people.

"But I also want to be effective on the pitch, just like Gazza was. But those comparisons, I think are obviously far away yet because I have not even played at a tournament, like he did.

"He thrived on the biggest stage and, until I do that, I think I can't really be compared to him at the moment." The volatile Gascoigne was no stranger to making headlines for his antics off the field as well as his eye-catching play on it.

Grealish found himself in trouble as well earlier this year after he breached government advice against non-essential travel during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He issued a public apology for the incident in March and has now acknowledged he can influence plenty of people with his behaviour.

"Years ago I didn't really think it was a thing on the pitch, it was more off the pitch where I still thought I was just Jack from Solihull and I could just go out and do what I want," he said.

"But as you get older you probably learn that you are a hero to a lot of young lads. You are a role model and you need to watch what you're doing."

Related Topics

Football World Rangers Young Ireland Iceland Belgium March From Government Tottenham Netflix Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

12 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

26 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

1 minute ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

1 minute ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

1 minute ago

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed inaugurates ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.