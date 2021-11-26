Too early to know if Covid variant needs new vaccine: EMA

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator said on Friday that it was closely monitoring the new B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant but it was "premature" to tell if updated vaccines would be needed to fight it.

"EMA considers it premature at the moment to foresee the need of an adapted vaccine with a different composition in order to tackle this emerging variant," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement to AFP.