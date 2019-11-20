UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Too-heavy Truck 'apparent' Cause Of Deadly French Bridge Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Too-heavy truck 'apparent' cause of deadly French bridge collapse

MirepoixsurTarn, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A truck weighing over twice the maximum limit probably caused the deadly collapse of a bridge across a river in southwest France, the prosecutor leading the investigation said Tuesday.

The bridge detached from suspension cables on Monday and plunged into the river Tarn, causing the deaths of the truck driver and a 15-year-old girl.

The truck weighed more than 50 tonnes, over double the bridge's weight limit of 19 tonnes, prosecutor Dominique Alzeari told a press conference.

"The fact that this heavy vehicle took the bridge... currently seems to be the immediate and apparent cause of the accident," Alzeari said.

The bridge between the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, north of Toulouse, was built in 1931 and had passed recent safety inspections.

A sign at the entrance stipulated its load capacity.

The driver of the articulated truck, which was transporting drilling equipment, was the owner of a drilling company located a few hundred metres from the bridge.

As the bridge buckled, both the truck and a car in which a mother and daughter were travelling were tipped into the water.

Bystanders managed to rescue the injured mother but could not reach the girl nor the truck driver.

France's junior environment minister Emmanuelle Wargon had earlier confirmed that "one of the theories is that truck went on the bridge with a weight exceeding the maximum".

The accident put the issue of bridge safety back into the spotlight, a year after the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa in August 2018, which left 43 people dead.

An audit of France's bridges commissioned by the Senate in the wake of the Genoa disaster called for major investments to avoid a similar tragedy in France.

Wargon said the state would help local authorities upgrade bridges "on a case-by-case basis."

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Senate Water Motorway France Company Driver Vehicle Car Toulouse Genoa August 2018 From Weight

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

1 hour ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

1 hour ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

2 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

2 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.