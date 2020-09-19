UrduPoint.com
Toothless Lyon Held To Stalemate By Nimes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Toothless Lyon held to stalemate by Nimes

Paris, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Lyon's slow start to the Ligue 1 season continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Nimes on Friday.

Memphis Depay, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and Moussa Dembele were both in the Lyon starting line-up but neither figured strongly in a lacklustre performance.

"It was an awkward game," said midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

"We missed chances, some easy ones in particular. We need to work more because we can't lose points like that.

" The home side have not won since the opening round of games and looked a shadow of the side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the French League Cup final in August.

After four games, Lyon are down in tenth in the table with just one point more than Nimes.

Earlier in the day, Lyon announced the signing of German goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck from Hamburg for 250,000 Euros ($296,000) as deputy to Anthony Lopes.

