Top 10 Indian And Foreign Buys In IPL Auction

Published February 13, 2022

Top 10 Indian and foreign buys in IPL auction

Bangalore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Ten Indian Premier League teams spent nearly $75 million to buy 204 players in a two-day auction that concluded Sunday.

AFP Sport lists the top 10 signings (team, player, price: Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan $2 million Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar $1.

85m Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer $1.62m Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone $1.52m Delhi Capitals Shardul Thakur $1.42m Royal Challengers Bangalore Harshal Patel $1.42m Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanindu Hasaranga $1.42m Sunrisers Hyderabad Nicholas Pooran $1.42mGujarat Titans Lockie Ferguson $1.32mLucknow Super Giants Avesh Khan $1.32m

