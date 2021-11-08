UrduPoint.com

Top 10 Scientific Issues Of Human Society Development 2021 Unveiled

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Top 10 scientific issues of human society development 2021 unveiled

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:The top 10 scientific issues of human society development 2021 were released at the third World Science and Technology Development Forum.

Focusing on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the top 10 scientific issues are mainly related to ecology, medical treatment and information.

The issues included how to establish a nature-based circular economy to achieve sustainable production and consumption, so as to benefit both humankind and the earth, how to use data and information technologies to help control and mitigate global pandemics and how digital revolutions change the sustainable development model of human society.

"Selecting and publishing the top 10 scientific issues will help enhance the global scientific and technological exchanges, pool the wisdom and strength of global scientists, and promote the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Guo Huadong, one of the announcers and an academician at the Chinese academy of Sciences.

