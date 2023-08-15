Open Menu

Top 10 Transfer Fees In Football

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :By signing for Chelsea for 133 million Euros, Moises Caicedo became the third most expensive transfer in football history.

Here are the 10 biggest fees, including potential adds ons, in prices at the time: 1. 222 million euros: Neymar (BRA). Barcelona (ESP) to Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), 2017.

2. 180m euros: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) Monaco (FRA) to PSG (FRA) (loan 2017, transfer 2018).

3. 133m euros: Moises Caicedo (ECU). Brighton (ENG) to Chelsea (ENG), 2023.

4. 126m euros: Joao Felix (POR).

Benfica (POR) to Atletico Madrid (ESP), 2019.

5. 122m euros: Declan Rice (ENG). West Ham (ENG) to Arsenal (ENG), 2023.

6. 121m euros: Enzo Fernandez (ARG). Benfica (POR) to Chelsea (ENG), 2023.

7= 120m euros: Philippe Coutinho (BRA). Liverpool (ENG) to Barcelona (ESP), 2018.

7= 120m euros: Antoine Griezmann (FRA). Atletico Madrid (ESP) to Barcelona (ESP), 2019.

9. 117m euros: Jack Grealish (ENG). Aston Villa (ENG) to Manchester City (ENG), 2021.

10. 115m euros: Eden Hazard (BEL). Chelsea (ENG) to Real Madrid (ESP), 2019.

