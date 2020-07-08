UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top 14 Calendar Gets FFR Green Light

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Top 14 calendar gets FFR green light

Paris, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The 2020/21 Top 14 will kick off on September 5, the French rugby union federation (FFR) announced Wednesday after unanimously accepting the Calendar put forward by the body running professional rugby, the LNR.

"The LNR and the FFR are working together to find the best solutions in a context of a calendar turned upside down by this health crisis," FFR president Bernard Laporte said.

After kicking off in the first week of September, the league will stage play-offs starting June 12, with the final scheduled for the Stade de France on June 26.

The second division ProD2 will run from September 4-June 6.

As for the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, the finish to the 2019-20 season will be played in September and October, with the finals set for Marseille on October 16-17.

The LNR calendar marks down five weekends for France international matches, corresponding to the 2021 Six Nations running from February 6-March 20.

The LNR and the FFR had been at a stalemate over the number of internationals to be held in autumn, which had blocked the validation of the Top 14 calendar.

No solution was offered Wednesday, but Top 14 clubs have said they are prepared to free up five dates on consecutive weekends, one less than the six requested by the FFR.

"These solutions can only exist in accordance with the international calendar decreed by World Rugby," Laporte said.

Related Topics

World France Marseille February June September October From Best Top

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

18 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

33 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

1 hour ago

Moeed welcomes pushback in British media for delib ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.