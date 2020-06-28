UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top 14 Gives Green Light For Five Autumn Internationals

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Top 14 gives green light for five autumn internationals

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Top 14 club presidents have voted unanimously to extend the international autumn Test window to five weeks instead of the normal three, but one less than the six wanted by the French rugby union federation (FFR).

The French international XV, already slated to play three Tests on successive weekends starting November 7, against Georgia, Australia and South Africa, will now have two extra dates: October 31 and November 28.

The first extra date would likely see France play Ireland in their final Six Nations match, while there are some doubts over participation of southern hemisphere teams because of protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of that COVID-19 outbreak, the FFR wants the Test window extended to six matches, with France playing against England, Ireland and twice versus Scotland, along with two other teams yet to be decided.

The FFR has also refused to as yet validate the Top 14 Calendar for 2020/21 amid a tug-of-war over time international players spend away from their clubs.

"There is a point of balance to be struck between favouring one without being overly disadvantageous to the other," Paul Goze, president of the body that runs professional rugby in France (LNR), told AFP.

"This point of balance was found with, exceptionally, two more international matches in autumn 2020.

"For the health of international players, for the financial balances of the clubs and the FFR, this is the best possible compromise. We hope that this proposal will lead to a rapid agreement."Goze continued: "Solidarity must go in both ways.

"French rugby relies on a network of professional clubs whose economic and sporting health is essential."

Related Topics

Australia France Lead Ireland Georgia South Africa October November 2020 From Agreement Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

36 minutes ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

2 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Repres ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.