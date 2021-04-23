UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Brazil Court Uphold's 'bias' Ruling Against Lula Judge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:20 AM

Top Brazil court uphold's 'bias' ruling against Lula judge

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld last month's ruling by one of its chambers that former judge Sergio Moro was "biased" in convicting ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption in 2017.

The previous decision by the court's second chamber, with a 3-2 majority, was a boost to Lula's hopes of a political comeback ahead of presidential elections in 2022.

It came two weeks after one of the court's judges had annulled Lula's convictions on procedural grounds.

Socialist Lula, 75, claimed his conviction was politically motivated in a bid to prevent him from running against President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 election that brought the far-right politician to power.

Thursday's decision is another blow to the Operation car Wash corruption investigation that felled a Who's Who of top politicians and business executives accused of conspiring to embezzle billions of Dollars from state oil company Petrobras.

In 2017, Moro convicted Lula of accepting a luxury apartment in Sao Paulo as a bribe.

An appeals court upheld his conviction, preventing him for running for president as he spent 18 months in jail.

Lula led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, and remains one of its most popular politicians -- though his image was badly tarnished when he was sentenced to a total of 26 years.

At least seven of the Supreme Court's 11 judges were in support of the second chamber's decision on technical grounds, without considering its merits.

Lula's defense has argued that Moro's political bias was evident when he was appointed justice minister by Bolsonaro.

The Supreme Court annulled Lula's convictions from a court in the southern city of Curitiba for technical reasons, ruling that Moro did not have jurisdictional authority given the accusations were not directly linked to Petrobras.

Four cases implicating Lula that were heard in the Curitiba court have been transferred to a Federal court in the capital Brasilia.

But since his convictions have been annulled, Lula is once again eligible to run for office.

He is expected to be a major rival to Bolsonaro's hopes of re-election, although he has yet to comment on whether he intends to run.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Supreme Court Business Jail Company Oil Car Brasilia Curitiba Sao Paulo Brazil Chamber 2017 2018 From Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

10 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

9 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.