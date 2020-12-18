(@FahadShabbir)

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso's top court, the Constitutional Council, on Friday certified that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore had been re-elected, winning 57.74 of the vote in a ballot on November 22.

"The candidate Kabore, Roch Marc Christian, is elected president," the court's president, Kassoum Kambou, announced.