Top Burkina Court Certifies President Kabore's Re-election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:50 PM
Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso's top court, the Constitutional Council, on Friday certified that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore had been re-elected, winning 57.74 of the vote in a ballot on November 22.
"The candidate Kabore, Roch Marc Christian, is elected president," the court's president, Kassoum Kambou, announced.