UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top China, US Trade Officials Hold 'candid' First Talks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

Top China, US trade officials hold 'candid' first talks

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Trade officials from the US and China have held "candid, pragmatic" talks, China's commerce ministry said Thursday, their first discussions under the Biden era as Washington scrutinises whether Beijing is holding up its end of a trade pact.

A bruising trade war under President Donald Trump saw punitive tariffs lumped on a range of goods sold between the world's two biggest economies.

The two countries signed a so-called "phase 1" agreement in January 2020, in which Beijing pledged to increase its purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion over 2020 and 2021.

But top US trade negotiator Katherine Tai has said she is analysing whether the terms of that pact have been met by China, with some experts saying Beijing is falling up to 40 percent short on its agreement to buy US goods.

On Thursday, China's commerce ministry statement said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Tai spoke in "constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect".

Under the agreement, the pair are meant to check in every six months on the progress of the agreement.

The "phase one" deal aimed to end a damaging two-year trade war launched by former president Trump, which battered relations between the two countries.

It commits China to buying tens of billions of Dollars' worth of American agricultural goods, energy and services in exchange for slashing Trump-era tariffs on $120 billion of Chinese exports.

However, a 25 percent levy on a further $250 billion of Chinese goods remains.

A short statement from the Office of the US Trade Representative confirmed the "introductory virtual meeting" between Tai and He.

"During their candid exchange," Tai laid out the "guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration's worker-centered trade policy... while also raising issues of concern".

Biden's administration has not rowed back on the tough trade rhetoric, insisting it will keep those tariffs in place for now as he looks to reboot the American economy, which was hit hard by the pandemic early on but has regained its footing.

On its side, China has maintained duties on some imports from the United States.

China's economy has bounced back on exports during the pandemic.

Beijing was the first major economy to virtually extinguish the coronavirus outbreak inside its borders, leading to a rebound of economic activity, especially at the factory gate.

Sales of Chinese-made goods have soared across the rest of the world, which has in large areas seen people trapped at home.

Related Topics

World Exchange Exports Katherine China Washington Trump Beijing Buy Progress United States January 2020 Commerce From Agreement Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

6 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

8 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.