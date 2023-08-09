Open Menu

Top Chinese Diplomat To Visit Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Top Chinese diplomat to visit Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will embark on a regional tour of three nations in Southeast Asia from Thursday. Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that Wang will visit Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia for four days until Sunday.

The visit to the three nations, which are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), comes at the invitation of Wang's counterparts.

Wang, who remained China's top diplomat from 2013 to 2022, was reappointed to the post after the dismissal of Qin Gang on July 25. He is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.

