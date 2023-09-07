(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Top Chinese officials will visit North Korea to attend the 75th founding anniversary celebrations of North Korea, state-run media said on Thursday.

The Chinese delegation will attend the celebrations at the invitation of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Korean Central news Agency reported.

Pyongyang is likely to hold a parade to mark the occasion on Saturday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also confirmed the visit of its delegation led by Vice Premier of the State Council Liu Guozhong on Friday.

"At the invitation of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the DPRK, starting from Sept. 8, Member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Vice Premier of the State Council Liu Guozhong will lead a party and government delegation to the DPRK to attend the commemorative events for its 75th founding anniversary," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement.