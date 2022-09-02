(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A huge bomb blast at one of the biggest mosques in western Afghanistan Friday killed its influential imam, who called earlier this year for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded.

Images and pictures posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be blood-stained bodies scattered around the compound of Gazargah Mosque in Herat city, and local media said many casualties were feared.

Violence has declined since the Taliban returned to power last year, but several bomb blasts -- some targeting minority communities -- have rocked the country in recent months, many claimed by the militants Islamic State (IS) group.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that Mujib ur Rahman Ansari had been killed in Friday's blast.

"The country's strong and courageous religious scholar was martyred in a brutal attack," he said on Twitter.

Ansari was an influential cleric known for his fiery speeches.