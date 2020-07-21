Top Democrats 'gravely concerned' over foreign interference in US election

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Senior US Democrats demanded an urgent intelligence briefing for lawmakers from the FBI on Monday over what they said was a concerted foreign campaign to spread disinformation to interfere in November's election.

"We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Senate's senior Democrat Chuck Schumer and two others in a letter.