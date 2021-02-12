Top diplomats of S.Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over Korean Peninsula issue

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks over issues on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken exchanged opinions over the phone about issues of mutual concerns such as Seoul-Washington relations, the Korean Peninsula issues, and other regional and global issues.

Chung and Blinken stressed that they will closely cooperate for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

The top diplomats agreed to hold high-level consultations at an earliest possible date to discuss pending issues.

On Wednesday, South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk talked over the phone with acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Sung Kim over the Korean Peninsula issue.

Denuclearization talks between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States have been stalled since the second DPRK-U.S. summit ended without agreement at the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi in February 2019.