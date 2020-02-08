UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Dutch Football Postponed As Ciara Set To Batter Europe

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Top Dutch football postponed as Ciara set to batter Europe

Brussels, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Ajax have been denied the chance to extend their Eredivisie lead after the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced that Sunday's four top-flight matches had been postponed as northern Europe braces itself for Storm Ciara.

Reigning champions Ajax were set to travel to Utrecht before second-placed AZ Alkmaar, who are three points behind, hosted Feyenoord, themselves third and aiming to close the seven-point gap between them and Alkmaar.

However the KNVB decided to stop the football as Ciara could bring violent winds of 120 km/h (74.

5mph) to the country on Sunday.

"After several consultations between the clubs, local authorities, police and the KNVB, it was decided that the safety of supporters and players cannot be guaranteed in the face of the expected weather conditions," the KNVB said in a statement on Saturday.

Also set to be played on Sunday were Sparta Rotterdam v ADO Den Haag and FC Emmen v FC Twente. New dates for the matches are yet to be confirmed.

Belgium's top division also decided to postpone its matches due to the forecast weather, with leaders Club Brugge set to travel to Standard Liege.

Related Topics

Football Weather Storm Police Europe Liege Brugge Utrecht Rotterdam Lead Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

44 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.