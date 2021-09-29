UrduPoint.com

Top EU Court Cancels Two Trade Deals With Morocco Over W. Sahara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Top EU court cancels two trade deals with Morocco over W. Sahara

Luxembourg, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from the Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro movement, which seeks independence for the territory.

The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement.

Related Topics

European Union Independence Morocco From Agreement Top Court

Recent Stories

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

1 minute ago
 NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

24 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

28 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.