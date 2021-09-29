Top EU court cancels two trade deals with Morocco over W. Sahara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Luxembourg, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from the Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro movement, which seeks independence for the territory.

The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement.