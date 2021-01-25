Top EU envoy to visit Russia as bloc weighs sanctions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Moscow early next month to press the Kremlin on the arrest of Alexei Navalny, with the bloc weighing fresh sanctions, European diplomats said Monday.

"Borrell will go to Moscow in early February to deliver a clear message from the EU," a senior diplomat told AFP, despite earlier calls from several member states for the trip to be scrapped.