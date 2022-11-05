UrduPoint.com

Top Football Stars To Miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ANKARA, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Nov. 20 in Qatar but many football stars such as French midfielders N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and Portuguese forward Diogo Jota still have injury problems to miss the tournament.

In addition, one of the best forwards in Europe – Erling Haaland from Norway, Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – are the other big Names to miss the Qatar 2022 as their nations were eliminated in qualifying rounds.

Reigning world champions France were dismayed over two regulars' injuries.

Chelsea's French midfielder Kante, who was the 2018 World Cup champion, was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 after Chelsea confirmed in October that the 31-year-old is expected to be sidelined for four months following surgery due to a hamstring injury.

Juventus' French midfielder Paul Pogba, one of the main pillars of Les Bleus, will not play for his nation in Qatar due to a knee injury.

Pogba, 29, who won the world title in Russia four years ago, underwent knee surgery in September, months after his return from Manchester United.

This season, Pogba has not played any games for Juventus and is still in a healing period.

This week his agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the experienced player "will still need recovery time from his surgery."

