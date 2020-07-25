UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Four Failure Won't Be A Letdown For Leicester: Rodgers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Top four failure won't be a letdown for Leicester: Rodgers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester's season will not be a failure if they miss out on a place in the Champions League on Sunday.

Rodgers' side host Manchester United on the last day of the Premier League season knowing a victory would clinch qualification for next season's Champions League.

Leicester are fifth, a point behind United and Chelsea, after an impressive campaign.

But they have won just two of their eight league games since the coronavirus hiatus, while United are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League outings.

United only need a draw to finish in the top four and a Chelsea draw or win against Wolves would end Leicester's Champions League bid.

Regardless of the result on Sunday, Rodgers is adamant Leicester are heading into the right direction.

"The six targets we had - two of those was to get to domestic finals, one was semi-final, one was quarter-final, so we just fell short in those but met all of the other performance goals, in terms of reaching European football and improving our goalscoring," he said.

"Now we've a chance to...this is virtually like a barrier-breaking goal, a goal that will get us into the Champions League.

"It wasn't really something we spoke about at the beginning of the season because naturally, where the club had been these last few seasons, we wanted to try step-by-step to arrive there." Although Leicester have lost the 14-point lead they held over United in January, Rodgers has no regrets about the way his team have approach the post-virus restart.

"The league is over 38 games and people were having us in the Champions League after 20 games. You have to go right the way to the end," he said.

"There'll be disappointment if we don't make it but that would whet the appetite for next season. We were in a good position but you've got to sustain it. It also shows you the big improvements this team still has to make.

"We dropped points and we need to be better in that and next year our mentality is one of the areas that needs to improve to sustain the run."

Related Topics

Football Leicester Lead Turkish Lira Manchester United January Sunday All Top Chelsea Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

2 hours ago

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.