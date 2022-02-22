UrduPoint.com

Top Four Unchanged In FIBA Women's World Rankings, Belgium Up To Fifth

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :FIBA has released its latest women's world rankings after the Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 qualifying tournaments, with the top four sides maintaining their places and Belgium leapfrogging France into fifth.

The United States continue to lead the standings, followed by Spain, Australia and Canada.

Belgium has overtaken France after resounding victories over Puerto Rico and Russia in the World Cup qualifying tournament in Washington.

France drops one place to sixth after suffering defeats in two of their games at the qualifying tournament in Belgrade.

The rest of the top ten is filled by China, Japan, Turkey and Serbia.

Despite beginning their qualifying tournament with a loss to China, Nigeria stunned France and then beat Mali. On the strength of those two wins, Nigeria moved up to14th, with South Korea also climbing one place to 13th.

