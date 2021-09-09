UrduPoint.com

Top French Official Warns Of Risk Of Intercepting Migrant Boats

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Lille, France, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Attempting to intercept migrant boats heading for Britain once they leave the French coast would put lives at risk, a top French coast guard official told AFP, as tensions rise between London and Paris.

Philippe Dutrieux, who heads coastal security forces for the Channel, said there had been 15,400 attempted crossings up to August 31 this year, a rise of 50 percent from the whole of last year.

Asked whether the French coastguard could intercept boats heading for UK waters, he replied: "Given the amount of activity, our resources are almost entirely taken up by all the rescue missions.

"And if we don't do it (interventions), it's also because of the very serious risk associated with these over-loaded vessels, with women and children.

"Approaching a vessel to bar its way would mean running the risk of causing people to move on board, of a panicked movement, which would add further risk to a situation that is already extremely dangerous...

"What's most important is saving lives," he added.

French authorities rescued 11 different boats and 198 people between Sunday night and Wednesday this week, according to the latest figures.

The explosion in migrant sea crossings -- from a level of roughly 600 people in 2019 -- has caused tensions between France and Britain, which have already been at loggerheads over Brexit and fishing rights in recent years.

Some right-wing politicians and commentators in Britain have accused French authorities of doing too little to prevent migrant crossings despite investments from Britain in border security and facilities on the French coast.

British media reported Thursday that London was preparing to turn back boats from UK waters and could withhold millions of Pounds in funding for France unless more is done to prevent crossings.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said France would not accept Britain violating international maritime law or attempting "financial blackmail".

Dutrieux said that there was "very good cooperation on the ground" between the French and British coast guard.

Migrants began taking the sea route first in small dinghies and more recently in semi-rigid inflatables loaded with "20, 30, 40 people, sometimes more than 50", he added.

Since 2018, French authorities have confirmed 11 deaths and three people are missing.

"It's a miracle that there aren't more given how dangerous the area is and the risks people take when they leave," he said.

