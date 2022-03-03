UrduPoint.com

Top Hong Kong Covid Expert Says Mass-testing Plan 'unhelpful'

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Hong Kong, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :One of Hong Kong's top coronavirus experts on Thursday joined a growing chorus of criticism over plans to test the entire city, saying doing so during its worst-ever outbreak would have little impact.

The Asian financial hub is registering tens of thousands of new cases each day, overwhelming hospitals and shattering the city's zero-Covid strategy.

China has ordered local officials to stamp out the current wave even as studies estimate as many as a quarter of the city's residents may have already been infected.

Authorities plan to test all 7.4 million residents later this month and are scrambling to build a network of isolation camps and temporary hospitals, with China's help, to house the infected.

The criticism from Yuen Kwok-yung, a veteran microbiologist who led the city's fight against SARS in 2003, follows multiple other local health experts taking issue with the strategy this week.

Yuen, a key government pandemic adviser, said mass testing can help break transmission chains when there are "only a few dozen or a few hundred cases a day" and has been deployed successfully in mainland China when outbreaks first emerge.

"If we are recording over 50,000 new cases every day, I don't think (mass testing) will be very helpful," he told reporters.

"If we do not have sufficient isolation facilities, the effectiveness of compulsory testing will be very low."Yuen's comments add to a growing gulf between Hong Kong experts and their mainland counterparts, who are increasingly directing the city's fight via a joint task force set up in neighbouring Shenzhen.

China is the only major economy still hewing to a zero-Covid strategy.

>