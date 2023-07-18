Open Menu

Top Hungary Fencer Siklosi Eyes Success On Road To Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :At Hungary's national fencing centre in Budapest the latest Hungarian fencing star, world epee champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Gergely Siklosi, strides among the rows of pistes with ease.

The walls at the Aladar Gerevich National Sportshall are testament to the rich Hungarian fencing tradition, lined with portraits of champions like Aron Szilagyi, a three-time Olympic sabre gold medalist.

In 2019 another portrait was added, that of the tall 25-year-old Siklosi, beaming on the podium as he proudly displays the gold medal he won in that year's World Championships in Budapest.

"Winning before a hometown crowd was a goosebumps feeling that is hard to beat," he said.

He adds that he sorely missed the spectators at the fan-free Tokyo Olympics, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Radiating calm and composure Siklosi recounted an incident in Tokyo that endeared him to Hungarian fans when he winked at the television camera even though he was trailing his opponent during a last-eight bout.

"I winked to my people watching on tv as if to say 'I got this'. I had so much confidence at that time, even if I lost, I would have been like, it's okay," he said with a laugh.

But his approach to his second Olympics next year in Paris will be different, he told AFP: "(I am) still loving the sport but more serious, not just fun and games".

"I represented my country well the first time. Second time round I have to do the same or better," said the fencer, currently ranked world number two.

He is expected to warm up for the Olympics at this year's World Championships in Milan at the end of July.

