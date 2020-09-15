UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top I.Coast Court Clears President Ouattara's Bid For Third Term

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Top I.Coast court clears President Ouattara's bid for third term

Abidjan, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ivory Coast's constitutional court on Monday barred former strongman Laurent Gbagbo from standing in the upcoming presidential election, but cleared the path for President Alassane Ouattara to seek a contentious third term.

The court also barred former prime minister Guillaume Soro from putting his hat into the ring for the presidential election to be held on October 31.

In all the court gave the electoral go-ahead to only four of the 44 would-be presidential candidates.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Soro Ivory Coast October All From Court

Recent Stories

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

2 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

3 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

2 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

2 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

2 hours ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.