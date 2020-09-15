Abidjan, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ivory Coast's constitutional court on Monday barred former strongman Laurent Gbagbo from standing in the upcoming presidential election, but cleared the path for President Alassane Ouattara to seek a contentious third term.

The court also barred former prime minister Guillaume Soro from putting his hat into the ring for the presidential election to be held on October 31.

In all the court gave the electoral go-ahead to only four of the 44 would-be presidential candidates.