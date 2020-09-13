UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Iraq Shiite Cleric Backs Early Election After UN Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Top Iraq Shiite cleric backs early election after UN meeting

Najaf, Iraq, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Iraq's top Shiite cleric on Sunday endorsed early parliamentary elections set for June 2021, following his first meeting in nearly a year with a senior United Nations official.

"The parliamentary elections scheduled for next year are of great importance," said Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, 90, in an online statement after the bilateral meeting.

Iraqis should be encouraged to participate "widely," he added, while warning that failing to hold the polls on time or in a free and fair way would "threaten the unity and future of Iraq's people." Sistani does not make public appearances and typically issues a weekly Friday sermon through a representative.

He avoids meeting political figures, but has traditionally made an exception for the UN, which is seen as unbiased.

This year, the cleric has been quieter than usual -- weekly prayers stopped in late February with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which also sparked fears for Sistani's health.

On Sunday, Sistani hosted the UN's top representative in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in his modest home in the shrine city of Najaf, 10 months since their last meeting.

"If done in the right way, in the right and credible way, they could open an important chapter for the country," she said, referring to early elections.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi had announced in late July that Iraq would hold parliamentary elections nearly a year early, seeking to make good on one of the main promises he made when he came to power earlier this year.

Related Topics

United Nations Iraq February June July Sunday Top Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

12 minutes ago

Jafza webinar highlights way forward to empower SM ..

42 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

3 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.