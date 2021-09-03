UrduPoint.com

Top Iraqi Shiite Cleric Dies In Najaf

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Top Iraqi Shiite cleric dies in Najaf

Najaf, Iraq, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Said al-Hakim, one of Iraq's top Shiite clerics, died on Friday aged 85 in the holy city of Najaf after a heart attack, sources close to him said.

Funeral ceremonies will be held on Saturday in Najaf and its twin holy city of Karbala, a source within his office told AFP.

Hakim "underwent surgery three days ago in hospital in Najaf and succumbed today to a heart attack", the source said.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh in a statement paid homage to the "prominent figure" in Shiite islam.

The United States expressed its condolences in a statement from its embassy in Baghdad.

Hakim will be buried in Najaf, home to the shrine of Imam Ali, the fourth Islamic caliph and relative of the Prophet Mohammed.

Born to a family of clerics in Najaf in 1936, Hakim was considered to be among the highest Shiite religious authorities in the country.

At the time of his death, he was one of four ayatollahs of the Hawza, Najaf's Shiite seminary, along with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq's top Shiite cleric.

Hakim was imprisoned between 1983 and 1991 under the regime of former dictator Saddam Hussein who feared neighbouring Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution would set off "a similar event" in Iraq, political commentator Marsin Alshamary said on Twitter.

A Shiite clerical observer who asked to remain anonymous said that Hakim set himself apart for his "closeness to the faithful", noting that he used to mix with pilgrims during Arbaeen, a key Shiite commemoration.

"In public, he expressed no political opinion," the observer said, in line with the Shiite theological school in Iraq that opposes the Iranian "Velayat-e faqih", which establishes religious authority over politics.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Twitter Iraq Died Karbala Baghdad United States Dictator Family Event From Top

Recent Stories

Amb Imtiaz hosts Haider Ali for winning gold medal ..

Amb Imtiaz hosts Haider Ali for winning gold medal in Tokyo paralympics

15 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing all resources for peoples' welfare ..

Govt utilizing all resources for peoples' welfare in Balochistan: Sarwar

15 minutes ago
 Princess Diana on screen: the highs and lows

Princess Diana on screen: the highs and lows

16 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard

16 minutes ago
 US Aware of Watchdog Report on N. Korea Restarting ..

US Aware of Watchdog Report on N. Korea Restarting Nuclear Reactors - NORAD Chie ..

22 minutes ago
 Moscow Exchange Index Tops 4,000 Points First Time ..

Moscow Exchange Index Tops 4,000 Points First Time Ever

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.