Top Kremlin critic Navalny dismisses vote result as 'huge lie'

Moscow, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dismissed the results showing voters overwhelmingly backing constitutional reform Wednesday as a "huge lie" which doesn't reflect reality.

"The 'results' they have just announced are a fake and a huge lie.

They don't have anything to do with the opinion of Russian citizens," Navalny wrote after election officials said over 70 percent of voters back the reforms allowing Putin to stay in power for two more terms.