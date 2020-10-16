Top lawyer critical of Polish govt arrested

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's anti-corruption police on Thursday arrested a high-profile lawyer involved in cases against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party on suspicion of money laundering, officials said.

The home of Roman Giertych, a former minister, was also raided as part of the investigation, which prompted outrage from government critics.

But Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the ministry in charge of Poland's secret services, said the case was "purely criminal", relating to "fraud linked to a listed company" and "money laundering".

Ten other people have been arrested in the case.

The Polish Bar Council (NRA) said it was "extremely worried" by Giertych's arrest.

Giertych includes among his clients former European Council president Donald Tusk, currently the head of the EU-wide European People's Party centre-right bloc.

Poland has been heavily criticised by Brussels for a series of reforms to its judiciary, which the EU warns are undermining the independence of the justice system.

The PiS government has said the reforms are aimed at rooting out corruption in the judiciary and overcoming the country's communist legacy.