UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Lawyer Critical Of Polish Govt Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Top lawyer critical of Polish govt arrested

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's anti-corruption police on Thursday arrested a high-profile lawyer involved in cases against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party on suspicion of money laundering, officials said.

The home of Roman Giertych, a former minister, was also raided as part of the investigation, which prompted outrage from government critics.

But Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the ministry in charge of Poland's secret services, said the case was "purely criminal", relating to "fraud linked to a listed company" and "money laundering".

Ten other people have been arrested in the case.

The Polish Bar Council (NRA) said it was "extremely worried" by Giertych's arrest.

Giertych includes among his clients former European Council president Donald Tusk, currently the head of the EU-wide European People's Party centre-right bloc.

Poland has been heavily criticised by Brussels for a series of reforms to its judiciary, which the EU warns are undermining the independence of the justice system.

The PiS government has said the reforms are aimed at rooting out corruption in the judiciary and overcoming the country's communist legacy.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Company Brussels Independence Poland Money Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

2 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

1 hour ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

1 hour ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

1 hour ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.