UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top N. American Movie Theaters Slash Capacity Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Top N. American movie theaters slash capacity over virus

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :North America's top movie theaters will reduce capacities by half over the coronavirus pandemic to allow "social distancing" between customers, the companies said Friday.

AMC -- the largest chain with 8,000 screens across the continent -- will cap US audiences at 50 percent from Saturday through to the end of April.

"With this action, we are facilitating the 'social distance' between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen," said Adam Aron, president of AMC Theatres, in a statement to AFP.

Audiences will be capped at 250 people for any screen regardless of capacity, under the "aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space between guests."Staff will sanitize "high-touch" areas such as ticket kiosks every hour.

Regal -- with over 7,000 screens -- announced similar measures, as did Canada's Cineplex.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Canada April From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

9 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

9 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

9 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

10 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

9 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.