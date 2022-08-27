UrduPoint.com

Top-notch Clean Energy Equipment Showcased In China's Sichuan

Published August 27, 2022

Top-notch clean energy equipment showcased in China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The 2022 World Conference on Clean Energy Equipment opened Saturday in the city of Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The three-day event will showcase new technologies, achievements and products in clean energy equipment and related fields around the world, featuring the core technologies in the utilization of hydro, wind, bioenergy, tidal energy and solar energies, as well as the applications of new-energy technologies in automobile manufacturing.

More than 2,000 officials, scholars and industry people from 21 countries and regions participated in the event, either in person or virtually.

The conference is co-hosted by the Sichuan provincial government and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Sichuan is a powerhouse in developing the clean energy industry. The installed capacity of clean energy in the province has reached 102 million kW, accounting for 85.8 percent of the total installed capacity.

