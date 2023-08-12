Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Paul in Toronto quarter-final

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :World number one Carlos Alcaraz lost his bid for the ATP Toronto Masters title on Friday when American Tommy Paul upset the Spaniard 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a quarter-final.

The shocker came at the hands of the same player who defeated him in Canada a year ago, ending a 14-match win streak for Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion.